PSG extend Ongenda contract until 2017

The 18-year-old forward has graduated through PSG's academy and scored one goal in seven appearances for Laurent Blanc's men.

Ongenda's original deal had two years left to run, but he has now put pen to paper on a new contract at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "I want to continue my career at Paris Saint-Germain, a great European club where I came through the youth ranks and in which I want to play a role in the very ambitious project.

"I will give my absolute maximum to help the team reach new heights."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is delighted to have tied the teenager to a new contract.

"It is natural to show the confidence we have in the young, talented players that have come through our youth academy," he added.

"We are very happy that Hervin Ongenda has chosen to continue his career with us, because he represents the future of Paris Saint-Germain."