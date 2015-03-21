PSG have made Pogba offer, claims Nedved

Pogba has become one of the hottest properties in European football after joining Juve on a free transfer from Manchester United in 2012, having scored 23 goals in 122 games for the Serie A champions.

A potential return to the Premier League with Chelsea, Manchester United or Manchester City has been reported, while La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have been strongly linked.

But it is Ligue 1 champions PSG who appear to have stolen a march on the rest of Pogba's suitors, with Czech Republic legend Nedved claiming they have made the first move.

"Yes, PSG sent us an offer," Nedved told Le Parisien.

"But Paris is not alone. Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested."

Pogba is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, which will keep him out of action until May.