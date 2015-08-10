PSG loan Bahebeck to Saint-Etienne

Jean-Christophe Bahebeck has agreed to move from Paris Saint-Germain to Saint-Etienne on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old made 15 Ligue 1 appearances for the champions last season, although the majority of those were made as a substitute.

Saint-Etienne, who finished fifth last term to qualify for the UEFA Europa League, announced the signing of the attacker on a temporary basis on Monday.

"I am delighted to join Saint-Etienne and play for such a legendary club," Bahebeck said.

"I think I had ​​a good preparation with PSG in the US, I feel good physically.

"The Stade Geoffroy-Guichard has a fabulous atmosphere, one of the best in France. When you sign for Saint-Etienne, you know you will be supported by many fans."

Coach Christophe Galtier added: "After the departure of Max Gradel [to Bournemouth], we wanted someone who could move to one side, right or left.

"Jean-Christophe has these features. He is also a very skilful player on set pieces, is versatile and can occupy the three front positions.

"I know what the player expects coming here and I told him what I expected from him. There is no established hierarchy. The position that is his, players like Dimitri Payet or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rose to here.

"He knows our league and some of his new team-mates. I hope that integration will be done quickly."