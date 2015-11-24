PSG to make further tribute to Paris attack victims

Paris Saint-Germain are to wear new commemorative shirts for their next two matches as a tribute to the victims of the terror attacks in the French capital.

According to the latest figures 130 people were killed in a string of attacks across the city on November 13.

PSG had already paid tribute with a shirt with the words 'je suis Paris' (I am Paris) beneath the club crest in last Saturday's 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Lorient.

And they have announced those same words will remain on the team's shirts in place of the sponsor for Wednesday's Champions League match with Malmo and Saturday's league clash with Troyes, which marks PSG's first home game since the atrocities.

A club statement from PSG said the club would "honour the victims with a message in unison with the vibrant solidarity expressed by the French and International football community during the past days" at the game at Parc des Princes.