PSG match-winner Kurzawa revels in perfect start to Ligue 1 season

Layvin Kurzawa and Paris Saint-Germain are dreaming big once again after the French champions made a winning start in Ligue 1 on Friday.

Kurzawa led PSG to a 1-0 victory over Bastia, the full-back's goal in the closing stages enough to give Unai Emery's men maximum points in their pursuit of a fifth consecutive title.

With 17 minutes remaining, Kurzawa - who also scored in the 4-1 victory against Lyon in the Trophee des Champions last time out - volleyed home the winner after debutant Jese Rodriguez's effort was saved by Jean-Louis Leca.

Speaking afterwards, Kurzawa said: "A win to start the championship, it's perfect. We knew that the match would be complicated but we were able to respond.

"We have to continue like that. We are on the right track.



"I'm not surprised by my performance. I made ​​a big preparation in the image of the team, I have given everything to be there today.

"But I'm not the only player in form. All my team-mates are in shape. I enjoy using this system. I take pleasure. It is going well with my team-mates and I hope this will enable us to achieve a big season."

French attacker Hatem Ben Arfa also made his Ligue 1 bow for PSG away from home.

A free transfer from Nice during the off-season, Ben Arfa led the line at Bastia, playing 65 minutes before he was replaced by Jese.

"I feel normal, I feel good. While I'm on the field, I'm happy. I make efforts to all my colleagues," Ben Arfa added.

"If the coach puts me here is that I am useful and effective. Otherwise, it would not put me. There's no problem. I'm fine. It is there for me to advance. I'll listen to what he says. I will do everything to progress with him."