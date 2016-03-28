PSG midfielder Rabiot still open on future

Adrien Rabiot remains non-committal on his future despite a breakthrough season with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The 20-year-old midfielder drew criticism from PSG coach Laurent Blanc in December when he touted himself for a possible loan move during the January transfer window.

Blanc has continued to hand a prominent role to Rabiot and he scored while playing 90 minutes in the second leg of the Champions League last-16 triumph over Chelsea.

He was also on target as PSG romped to a 9-0 win at Troyes to seal a fourth straight domestic title before again overlooked for a place in Didier Deschamps' France squad for the current round of international friendlies.

Full international recognition was a stated aim for Rabiot when he previously discussed leaving PSG and recent months have not persuaded him that his future is settled.

"I take things as they come," he told Le Parisien. "Live in the moment.

"I'm not saying this against Paris or against a particular person. My whole life, I see it that way.

"I take things as they come, perhaps because I know that everything is fragile. So I do not plan too far ahead.

"People sometimes have short memories. They forget, for example, that for several weeks early in the season I was left on the bench.

"I also play regularly because of the injury to Marco Verratti."

While uncertain on his own future, Rabiot is hopeful Serge Aurier will have the opportunity to resurrect his PSG career.

Aurier will be considered for first-team action once more following the international break, having been banned by the club for aiming controversial remarks towards Blanc and several team-mates in video that appeared on social media on February 13.

"Recently, I went to see him regularly when he was training with the reserve team to talk with him," Rabiot added.

"We need Serge. On the field, he brings a rage and determination that others pick up on. Serge is an important player for PSG."