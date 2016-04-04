PSG move 'could be a dream' for Neymar

Neymar's agent Wagner Ribeiro has suggested the Barcelona star would be open to joining Paris Saint-Germain, even though he is happy with life at Camp Nou.

Barcelona are keen to tie Neymar down beyond the expiry date of his current contract, which is due to run out in 2018, but an agreement is yet to be reached.

PSG are keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old's situation and his representative has now made it clear the prospect of playing in Paris could be an attractive prospect for Neymar.

"Neymar has a contract with Barcelona until 2018 and he is feeling very well at Barcelona," Ribeiro told L'Equipe.

"He is a beloved player there and is part of the best team in the world. It is not easy to impose yourself at such a huge club, but the prospect of living in a city like Paris and playing for a club like PSG is a dream for every player too.

"We will see what happens in two years' time when his contract expires. If PSG showed an interest in signing Neymar, we can always discuss it.

"A contract can be resolved if the buyout clause is met. Neymar's buyout clause is huge, it's €193 million. But I don't think that would be an insurmountable problem for PSG."

Ribeiro feels that living in Paris is a huge selling point for star players and also revealed Brazil international team-mate Lucas Moura is constantly on his client's case in an attempt to make him move.

"Neymar loves the city of Paris," continued the agent. "Plus, Lucas would be a good guide for him. Lucas received a better offer from Manchester United at the time he was moving, but the city of Paris made the difference for him.

"Lucas is putting some pressure on Neymar to join him at PSG. He keeps on telling Neymar to come to PSG. They have known each other since they were kids.

"I get along well with [sporting director] Olivier Letang and [club president] Nasser Al-Khelaifi, but we have not discussed a transfer as of yet. We are in the decisive stages of the season, so it's not really the time to talk transfers. We will discuss things at the end of the season."

Neymar has been in sublime form for Barcelona this campaign, scoring 27 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions.