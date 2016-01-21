PSG pitted against Lyon in Coupe de France last 16
Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Lyon to the Parc des Princes to contest a Coupe de France quarter-final spot.
The stand-out fixture of the Coupe de France last 16 will see Paris Saint-Germain entertain Lyon at the Parc des Princes.
PSG won the competition as part of a clean sweep of domestic trophies last season and will hope to replicate their 2-1 win over Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue last week.
However, Lyon's last win at the Parc des Princes came in the 2011-12 edition of this competition, with a 3-1 victory propelling them towards the title.
Monaco face a difficult trip to Ligue 2 Sochaux, while Marseille will travel to meet fourth-tier side Trelissac for a place in the quarter-finals.
The winner of the clash between the two lowest ranked teams remaining in the competition, Granville and Sarreguemines, will host second-tier side Bourg-en-Bresse in the last 16.
The ties are scheduled to be played on February 9 and 10.
Coupe de France last 16 draw in full:
Saint-Malo v Gazelec Ajaccio
Sarre-Union v Lorient
PSG v Lyon
Granville or Sarreguemines v Bourg-en-Bresse
Troyes v Saint-Etienne or Ajaccio
Trelissac v Marseille
Sochaux v Monaco
Bordeaux v Nantes
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.