PSG played well in cruel Monaco defeat - Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva felt Paris Saint-Germain put in a good performance despite their shock home defeat to Monaco on Sunday, which he described as a "cruel" result.

After PSG were crowned French champions for a fourth successive time last weekend, second-placed Monaco spoilt the celebratory mood at Parc des Princes with a 2-0 victory.

Second-half goals from Vagner Love and Fabinho, who converted a penalty, condemned Laurent Blanc's men to what was their first home league defeat in 35 matches.

PSG captain Silva judged his team's display positively, though, despite losing their momentum prior to the international break.

"I can't really explain what happened," he told the club's official website. "We played well, but we lost - it's cruel.

"We didn't play badly, but we lacked a little concentration for the opening goal.

1 - are the first team to win against Paris at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 since Rennes in May 2014 (2-1). Surprise.March 20, 2016

"We wanted to fight back and get straight back into the game, but we conceded a second goal very quickly and it's hard to come back from two goals down.

"We will now rest and recover; players will head off on international duty and focus on playing our best game against Nice.

"We need to prepare well for that game in order to be ready for the Champions League."

PSG host Nice in Ligue 1 on April 2, before the home leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City four days later.