PSG to present Alves on Wednesday? Ligue 1 giants call news conference

Paris Saint-Germain have called a news conference amid intense speculation that they have beaten Manchester City to the signing of Dani Alves.

Reports in France and the UK claim that Alves has agreed a two-year deal at the Parc des Princes, having rejected a reunion with Pep Guardiola in Manchester.

The pair won three LaLiga titles and two Champions League crowns together at Barcelona, with Alves winning a second treble at Camp Nou under Luis Enrique.

Alves also helped Juventus to a Serie A and Coppa Italia double last term, but the Serie A side lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

PSG have already signed left-back Yuri Berchiche from Real Sociedad, with Alves likely to compete with Thomas Meunier for a slot at right-back. Ivory Coast full-back Serge Aurier is expected to leave Paris and has been linked with Manchester United.

City are expected to continue their pursuit of Tottenham's Kyle Walker, but must now find another player to complement the England international, with no recognised right-backs currently in their squad.