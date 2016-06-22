PSG refute 'slanderous misrepresentations' from Lyon president

Paris Saint-Germain have denied "slanderous misrepresentations" levelled at the club by Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, who suggested the Ligue 1 champions enjoy tax privileges.

Speaking at Lyon's presentation of new signing Maciej Rybus, Aulas was critical of PSG's treatment of coach Laurent Blanc, who is reportedly close to being replaced by Unai Emery despite guiding the team to a second successive domestic treble in 2015-16.

The OL chief also indicated the club from the capital are subject to different taxation to other French sides due to their Qatari ownership.

"I read in the press that PSG were considering ending their contract with the coach. I'm shocked," said Aulas.

"When we talk about compensation for coaches who just won three titles, and when this compensation is equal to the global revenue of many clubs in Ligue 1, it concerns me.

"When we are French, we pay taxes like everyone else. When we are Qatari, I understand there are better tax rules than the others."

However, PSG have denied the allegations, insisting they are "very respectful of all the rules of French law".

"Following the news and slanderous misrepresentations of Jean-Michel Aulas on Paris Saint-Germain, the club would like to recall that it enjoys no special or privileged tax treatment," a club statement read.

"The club has always been very respectful of all the rules of French law, the French Football Federation and the Professional Football League.

"Paris Saint-Germain invite Jean-Michel Aulas once again to focus his comments solely on the affairs of his club and to refrain from denigrating others, Paris Saint-Germain in particular.

"The club recalls for their part that they have always shown itself to be respectful in relation to all of the French clubs and their directors.

"The sporting and economic results of our club, as well as its media impact, represent more than ever major assets for French football in order to attract more investors in the future, Lyon and elsewhere."