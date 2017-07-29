PSG strike Foyth deal with Estudiantes

Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement to sign highly-rated defender Juan Foyth from Estudiantes, club president Juan Sebastian Veron has confirmed.

The 19-year-old centre-back has been tipped to move to Europe during the transfer window and his representatives travelled to England this month to hold talks with Tottenham.

Roma were also linked with a bid but it appears PSG are in pole position to conclude a deal.

"We have an agreement between clubs and it just needs the agreement of his agent," Veron told Radio Continental.

The Argentina Under-20 international only broke into the Estudiantes side this year and Veron believes he is a defender who boasts a rare level of talent.

"He has an awareness and judgement that is difficult to find in a boy [of that age]," said the former Manchester United man.