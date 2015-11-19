PSG to wear commemorative shirts

Paris Saint-Germain have announced they will wear special shirts to commemorate the victims of the attacks in France's capital on Friday.

French officials have said at least 129 people were killed in Paris, with hundreds others injured after what appeared to be co-ordinated terror attacks.

Three fatalities were reported outside the Stade de France, where the hosts were playing Germany in an international friendly.

In response, PSG have confirmed via Twitter, the words 'Je suis Paris' will be printed beneath the club crest in a show of support for the victims.

The Ligue 1 champions play Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat on Saturday in their first fixture since the tragedy.