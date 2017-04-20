PSG's Javier Pastore now looks like a terrifying iced gem

Pastore joins a long list of professional footballers to have very debatable hairstyles.

Not only does his new choice of hair – revealed on Snapchat – burden him with a questionable iced gem, but it’s also bleach blond (a fad the likes of Lionel Messi, Aaron Ramsey and Samir Nasri tried to pull off last summer).

Unsurprisingly, all three of those players got rid of their blondness when they realised they looked ridiculous.

But Pastore has clearly been undeterred. Will the new look encourage PSG manager Unai Emery to now give him more minutes on the pitch he craves? Obviously not.

