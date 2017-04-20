Video: Anderlecht train in local park ahead of Manchester United Europa League tie

United drew 1-1 with the Belgian runners-up last week, meaning Jose Mourinho's side carry a slight advantage heading into the second leg on home turf.

Anderlecht have been in England training on the Old Trafford pitch, but on the day of the match were spotted by a man in Castlefield Park volleying passes to one another over a moat.

Anderlecht training in Castlefield for tonight's game!! April 20, 2017

Maybe training in the park on matchday is just becoming normal practice. Borussia Dortmund players had a kickaround in Regent's Park before a 2014 tussle with Arsenal, while even Manchester United themselves did it as they prepared to face Northampton in the EFL Cup back in September.

