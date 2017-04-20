Twitter have released special Clasico emojis for this weekend's game

Twitter have teamed up with Real Madrid and Barcelona to release special emojis of the two clubs' players and badges ahead of Sunday's huge La Liga clash.

Zinedine Zidane's Madrid are currently three points ahead of their fierce rivals with a game in hand, but Barcelona will be looking to reignite their title hopes with victory.

During the game and in its build-up, fans can get involved by using a range of different player faces.

Can you tell the difference between the Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique emojis? (We're pretty sure they're the wrong way around.)

