PSG's Kurzawa undergoes back surgery

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed full-back Layvin Kurzawa has undergone back surgery.

The 26-year-old had an operation on a herniated disc at the Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital after complaining of pain during training.

Although PSG would not put an estimate on his recovery period, there are reports in France he could be sidelined until 2019.

"Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa underwent surgery on a lumbar herniated disc on Wednesday September 12," the club said in a statement.

"The surgery was successfully conducted by Professor Pascal-Mousselard from the orthopaedic department of the Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital.

"The length of his convalescence will be established in light of the post-surgery evolution of the injury."

Kurzawa made 20 appearances in Ligue 1 last season but is yet to play under head coach Thomas Tuchel, who was appointed in May.