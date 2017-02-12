PSG's Lucas wants to 'one day' return to Sao Paulo

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura says he hopes to "one day" return to former club Sao Paulo in his native Brazil.

The 24-year-old joined PSG in a big-money move from Sao Paulo in 2013, having broken into the Brazil team two years earlier, and has since established himself as a key player for the Ligue 1 champions.

However, while Lucas intends to stay in Europe for "a long time", he is already plotting a second spell at his first club.

"I have always said that one day I want to return to wear the Sao Paulo shirt, to represent that club, to enter the crowded Morumbi and see the fans jumping," he told Globo Esporte.

"I do not think there's any way I can get away from Sao Paulo - it's in my heart. It's a team that designed me for football, to which I owe a lot, and where I won my first professional title. I never forget the affection that the fans always had for me.

"Not now - I'm still young and I want to stay here a long time in Europe - but one day, I want to go back there."

Lucas has scored eight goals in 25 league appearances so far this season for PSG.