PSG's powers of recovery impress Cavani

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani praised his side for coming through a shaky start to defeat Ludogorets 3-1 in the Champions League.

The French champions fell behind in Bulgaria on Wednesday when Natanael's free-kick put the hosts ahead, but Blaise Matuidi levelled the match before half-time.

Cavani then intervened after the break, with two goals in a five-minute span just before the hour mark proving decisive in a frantic spell that also saw Alphonse Areola save a penalty from Cosmin Moti prior to the Uruguay striker's second goal.

The 29-year-old's double moved him on to nine strikes from eight appearances so far this season and he was thrilled to emerge from a tough night with maximum points.

"The first half was difficult after we conceded that goal," Cavani told PSG's website.

"But after our equaliser, we played our own game. We found a way to put into place the things we work on in training.

"This is an important win. We need to keep working hard in order to keep on getting the wins."

Matuidi, meanwhile, acknowledged the match was wide open but felt PSG were rewarded for their patience.

The France international said: "That was no easy match. They were really up for it.

"There were a lot of chances - it was an open match - but we managed to react and level it before the break before killing it off. I think we played our game.

"We were patient, but we also managed to get forward at pace from time to time and that made for a great match of football."

PSG have four points from their first two matches in Group A and host Basel on October 19.