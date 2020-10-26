PSL confirm MTN8 semi-final dates, venue, times

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have confirmed the dates, venues and kick-off times for the upcoming MTN8 semi-final.

The Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, have been scheduled for back-to-back weekend fixtures in the semi-finals of the MTN8.

The first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals will be this coming weekend, 31 October 2020 and 01 November 2020. The second leg will be on the following weekend; 07 and 08 November 2020.

Bloemfontein Celtic and SuperSport United will be involved in the other semi-final fixtures.

Kick-off time for all four #MTN8 semi-finals is 3pm.

First Leg:

On Saturday, Orlando Pirates will host rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Act 1 of the two scheduled Soweto Derby encounters of the MTN8 at Orlando Stadium.

The last time these two sides met in the MTN8 was in the final in Durban back in 2015. In the quarter-finals, Orlando Pirates beat Cape Town City 1-0 while Kaizer Chiefs showed character by fighting from a goal down to beat Maritzburg United.

On Sunday afternoon, SuperSport United and Bloemfontein Celtic will trade blows at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

SuperSport United are the defending champions of the MTN8. Bloemfontein Celtic will go to this game still oozing confidence after pulling off the results that surprised many in the MTN8 quarterfinals beating Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 at home.

The combination of these factors will make this an interesting encounter.

Second leg:

The second leg fixtures will be played on Saturday and Sunday, 07 and 08 November 2020.

On Saturday, Bloemfontein Celtic and SuperSport United will lock horns at Dr Molemela Stadium in Mangaung. Bloemfontein Celtic will be aiming to reach their first-ever MTN8 final.

A day later, the African continent will once again be brought to a standstill when the Soweto Giants, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates battle it out at FNB Stadium for a place in the 2020/21 MTN8 final.

In line with COVID-19 regulations, all four matches will be played behind closed doors. They will be live on television.