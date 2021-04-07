PSL confirm Nedbank Cup semi-final fixture details

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the dates, venues and kick-off times for the much-anticipated semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup.

The two semi-final fixtures will be played over the weekend of 17 and 18 April 2021.

Pretoria Callies and Chippa United are set to square off at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday afternoon, with kick off scheduled for 3pm.

Debutants Callies will be aiming to make history by reaching the final for the first time, while the Chilli Boys are also looking to reach the final for the first time

Meanwhile, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila will travel to the Gauteng Province on Sunday afternoon scheduled for 3pm when they take on the winners of the quarter-final clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Nedbank Cup semi-final fixtures:

Pretoria Callies vs Chippa United

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila vs (Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates)