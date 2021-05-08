PSL referee Shaun Olive passes away

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the passing of assistant referee Shaun Olive, after the 2019/20 PSL assistant referee of the season was involved in a car accident on Friday.

The young assistant referee, according to multiple reports, was involved in a serious car accident on Friday and was left fighting for his life.

The league then revealed in a statement on Saturday morning that Olive had unfortunately passed on.

The statement read:

‘The Premier Soccer League is saddened by the passing of 2019/20 PSL assistant referee of the season, Shaun Olive.

The league sends heartfelt condolences to the Olive family, South African Football Association (SAFA) and the football fraternity at large.

The PSL will observe a moment of silence in honour of Shaun Olive ahead of this weekend’s Nedbank Cup, DStv Premiership, Diski Challenge and GladAfrica Championship fixtures.

May his soul repose peacefully.’