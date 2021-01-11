PSL wrap: Sundowns to two points clear, Chiefs, Pirates drop points

Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership following their win over Baroka, while Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates failed to secure maximum points on matchday 10.

Friday:

Stellenbosch FC vs Black Leopards

Stellenbosch FC fought back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw with Black Leopards at the Danie Craven Stadium on Friday evening.

The result saw Stellies move up to seventh place, while Lidoda Lidoda Duvha remained in 16th place in the league standings.

Saturday:

TS Galaxy vs SuperSport United

Thamsanqa Gabuza bagged a brace to fire SuperSport United to a comfortable 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Saturday.

Matsatsantsa’s win over Galaxy saw them remain in third place in the league standings, Galaxy dropped down to 13th place on the log.

Baroka vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their unbetean run in the league following their 2-0 victory over Baroka at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Sundowns’ victory saw them move two points clear at the summit of the league standings, while Baroka moved up to eighth place.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United

A brace from Judas Moseamedi guided Maritzburg United to a 2-0 victory over struggling side Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium.

The defeat saw Amakhosi Stretch their winless run in the league to seven games and saw them dropped down to 14th place, while the Team of Choice, who have won their second game in as many games, climbed up to 12th place on the table.

Sunday:

Orlando Pirates vs Swallows FC

Swallows FC fought back from a goal down to hold Orlando Pirates to a 1-1 draw in the original Soweto derby at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The draw saw the Birds remain second on the league standings and unbeaten in 10 games, while the Buccaneers remained sixth on the log.

Bloemfontein Celtic vs AmaZulu FC

Bloemfontein Celtic and AmaZulu FC were forced to share the spoils after playing out to a 1-1 draw at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The draw saw Siwelele move up to the 10th spot on the league standing, while Usuthu remained ninth on the table.

Here are all the results for the past weekend’s DStv Premiership results:

Stellenbosch 1-1 Black Leopards

TS Galaxy 0-3 SuperSport United

Baroka 0-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Lamontville Golden Arrows 1-0 Chippa United

Kaizer Chiefs 0-2 Maritzburg United

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 2-2 Cape Town City

Swallows FC 1-1 Orlando Pirates

Bloemfontein Celtic 1-1 AmaZulu FC