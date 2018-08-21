PSV beat BATE in Champions League thriller, Benfica held at home
PAOK earned a 1-1 draw at Portuguese giants Benfica in the Champions League play-off round, while PSV edged a five-goal thriller at BATE.
PSV hold the advantage in their Champions League play-off following a thrilling 3-2 victory at BATE that was sealed by an 89th-minute header from substitute Donyell Malen.
PAOK held Benfica to a 1-1 draw in Lisbon while the first leg between Red Star Belgrade and Red Bull Salzburg ended goalless in Serbia as they battle to secure a place in the group stage of the competition.
BATE took a surprise lead in just the ninth minute of Tuesday's tie at Borisov Arena when Jasse Tuominen turned a low cross from Aleksandar Filipovic through the legs of Netherlands goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet.
The Eredivisie side were level before the break when referee Felix Zwayer gave a penalty for a handball by Nemanja Milunovic, Gaston Pereiro drilling home the penalty despite Denis Scherbitski diving the right way.
And the comeback was seemingly complete in the 62nd minute, Hirving Lozano collecting a pass from captain Luuk de Jong and bending home a delightful curling effort from 25 yards.
30 - Hirving Lozano (22 goals, 8 assists) has now been involved in 30 goals in 38 games in all competitions for . Phenomenon. August 21, 2018
BATE had other ideas, however, 37-year-old Alyaksandr Hleb firing in a volley in the 88th minute that looked certain to have left the match finely balanced ahead of next week's concluding leg.
But PSV decisively retook the lead just a minute later to spark joyous celebrations, Malen rising highest in the box to crash a header from Angelino's cross past a helpless Scherbitski.
| Final whistle. | SL Benfica 1-1 PAOK FC. August 21, 2018
Pizzi's penalty in first-half stoppage time at the Estadio da Luz gave Benfica the lead against PAOK, but the Greek side scored a potentially vital away goal in the 76th minute through Amr Warda.
And Red Star Belgrade have a tough task to reach the group stage of the Champions League for the first time after they failed to break down Red Bull Salzburg in their home leg.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.