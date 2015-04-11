PSV coach Cocu may not watch Ajax game
Phillip Cocu is relaxed about PSV claiming the Eredivisie title this weekend and claims he may not watch Ajax's clash with Heracles.
A 3-1 victory over PEC Zwolle on Friday put PSV on the verge of securing the championship, which would be confirmed if Ajax lose on Saturday.
However, the head coach says he will possibly occupy his time with something else, rather than monitor their rivals' progress.
"I'm not sure if I'm going to watch Ajax," he told Fox Sports. "We will certainly not watch it together, the players have two days off and we will leave it that way.
"It is best to win the title in a full stadium, but on the other hand I will be happy if we win it tomorrow."
Should Ajax claim all three points, PSV will have another chance to win their first title since 2008 when they host Heerenveen next weekend.
