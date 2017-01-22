PSV provide perfect finish for darts champ Van Gerwen

Darts world champion Michael van Gerwen was given further reason to celebrate after attending PSV's Eredivisie match against Heerenveen as the Eindhoven club's guest of honour.

Passionate PSV follower Van Gerwen claimed his second world title earlier this month with a stunning victory over Gary Anderson at London's Alexandra Palace.

And his appearance at the Philips Stadion on Sunday proved a popular one, as the 27-year-old showed off his trophy amid applause and familiar chanting of his name to the tune of 'Seven Nation Army' - his darting walk-on music.

Van Gerwen looked set to witness a PSV defeat when Phillip Cocu's men fell 3-2 behind with 10 minutes remaining.

However, late goals from Marco van Ginkel and Hector Moreno rescued a 4-3 victory for PSV and a happy ending for a man who has produced his own fair share of spectacular finishes.