PSV qualification would boost Dutch football - Hendrix
PSV are on the brink of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League, which Jorrit Hendrix knows would boost the Dutch game.
PSV midfielder Jorrit Hendrix says victory over CSKA Moscow and subsequent Champions League qualification would give football in the Netherlands a huge boost.
The Dutch champions know that a win in their home clash would guarantee their place in the last 16, while a draw would be enough if Manchester United lose to Wolfsburg in Group B's other game on Tuesday.
Hendrix has urged his PSV team-mates not to consider the match in Germany and focus on their own jobs in the final matchday.
"It will be a tough match and CSKA will punish us if we make any mistakes," he said.
"They are deadly in transition from defence to attack. There is a lot at stake for us, we play to win. We are only concentrating on ourselves.
"Of course it would be a boost for Dutch football [if PSV qualify]. We are ready for Tuesday and we know what is required."
PSV last qualified for the knockout stages back in the 2006-07 season.
