PSV start title defence at ADO Den Haag

PSV will start the defence of their Eredivisie title at ADO Den Haag on August 8.

Phillip Cocu's men ended Ajax's run of four consecutive league championships last season as they finished 17 points clear of the Amsterdam club.

And they should be confident of getting their bid to lift the trophy again off to a winning start against a side WHO ended the previous campaign in 13th.

Ajax, meanwhile, face a much tougher assignment on August 9 at AZ, who will be looking to build on last term's third-placed finish, and Feyenoord host Utrecht.

October 4 sees Ajax host PSV at the Amsterdam Arena, with the return fixture at the Philips Stadion set for March 20.

Feyenoord welcome Ajax to De Kuip for 'De Klassieker' on November 8 and travel to the capital for the away fixture on February 7.

Promoted NEC mark their return to the top tier with a home game against Excelsior, while fellow newcomers De Graafschap and Roda JC take on Heerenveen and Heracles respectively.