Puel angry after Hull comeback

Southampton manager Claude Puel was left angry after his team conceded twice in the space of 125 seconds to lose 2-1 to Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors had won each of their last four Premier League games against Hull and looked on course to extend that impressive statistic after Charlie Austin converted a penalty inside six minutes following Curtis Davies' clumsy trip on Maya Yoshida.

However, quickfire goals from Robert Snodgrass and Michael Dawson just after the hour mark guided Mike Phelan's side to their first top flight win since August while consigning Southampton to consecutive defeats for the first time under Puel.

"We didn't make all the good work, we didn't give all the intensity," Puel said in quotes reported by the club's official website.

"We left this team to believe in a comeback, and for us this is not normal. I am the first responsible.

"Congratulations to Hull City, because they believed all the time that they could come back, but I think we can do better to try to score this second goal to keep the control of the game.



"It's not disappointment, but we are angry, because we are responsible. After, of course, we have situations and chances at the end of the game, but we didn't finish the work with the second goal, for example, or keep control of the game and we paid for this very expensively."

The result means Southampton remain in mid-table, having won just three of their first eleven Premier League games under the former Nice boss.