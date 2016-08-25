Puel backs Forster to take England chance

Southampton manager Claude Puel has backed Fraser Forster to make the step up as England's number one goalkeeper under Sam Allardyce.

Manchester City's Joe Hart is first choice for his country and has over 60 caps, but he has now been frozen out of Pep Guardiola's plans at the Etihad Stadium.

And, with Jack Butland still recovering from injury with Stoke City, Forster is in prime position to play his way into contention under Allardyce - an honour Puel believes he will rise to.

"For me, Forster is a very, very good keeper, with experience and maturity," he said.

"He has all the qualities to answer the challenge of the national team. It is not a problem [for him].

"I am happy every day to have a goalkeeper in the team with his qualities."

However, Puel would not be drawn on a comparison between Hart and Forster, insisting he is just happy to see his own player succeed.

"I don't comment on the other goalkeepers, I am happy with Fraser," he added.

"I hope for the future he has possibilities to play good games for the national team."