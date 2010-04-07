Puel praises Lloris performance

Lyon, who won the first leg 3-1 last week, went through 3-2 on aggregate after losing 1-0 to their French rivals in the return match.

Bordeaux went close to a second goal on the night that would taken them through when a late Wendel header produced an excellent save from Lloris, who also played brilliantly in the first leg and in the previous round against Real Madrid.

"It came down to detail," Puel told reporters. "Then there was that match point for Bordeaux (Wendel's header) and Hugo saved it for us.

"Hugo came up with the save we needed, once again. With such a great goalkeeper you can go places."

Lyon, who won seven French titles in a row before losing their crown to Bordeaux last year, controlled much of a highly-tactical affair as they clinched a semi-final against Bayern Munich.

TOUGH BAYERN

"This is very important for the club and really great for the players," Puel said after Lyon made the semis for the first time, becoming the first French club to reach the last four since Monaco's run to the final in 2004.

"Bayern have just knocked out Manchester United and are used to playing big European matches so it will be tough but we'll get ready for it."

Bordeaux coach Laurent Blanc said Lyon's European experience was a key factor.

"They had been there before and it certainly helped them," said Blanc. "European experience played a big role tonight and that's something you can't buy in supermarkets.

"They had it and we didn't. Apart from that I can't reproach my players.

"If I have any regrets it's from the first leg, not from tonight. If that Wendel header had gone in it would have been just the perfect scenario," added Blanc.

