Pugh signs new Bournemouth contract

Marc Pugh has signed a new deal with AFC Bournemouth.

The winger, whose previous contract had been due to expire at the end of this season, will now be tied to the club until 2018.

"It's amazing to have it all sorted," Pugh told Bournemouth's official website. "I've always wanted my future to be at AFC Bournemouth - I love the place. It ticks all the boxes for me on and off the pitch.

"The rise has been incredible. We've got a great squad and great characteristics in the dressing room - that will take us a long way.

"It's a pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful football club."

Pugh joined the Cherries from Hereford in 2010, having started his career in Burnley's youth system, before spells with Bury and Shrewsbury.

Bournemouth are third bottom of the Premier League with nine points from 13 games after gaining promotion as Championship winners last season.