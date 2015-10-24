Pulis backs match-winner Rondon to find form

Tony Pulis has backed Salomon Rondon to enjoy a prolific season for West Brom after he netted the winner in Saturday's 1-0 Premier League victory at Norwich City.

Rondon scored the only goal of the game in the 46th minute with a close-range header from James McClean's left-wing cross to give West Brom the points.

The win takes West Brom up to eighth in the table, five points outside of the top four after 10 games.

Rondon has scored just twice for West Brom since joining from Zenit in August, but Pulis believes he can find form, despite his busy international schedule with Venezuela.

Pulis said: "Salomon goes to Venezuela or wherever he goes and it's 22 hours he's flying, he's a national hero over there and I just don't think he's had the time to come back and rest and pick up his performances and he's struggled a little bit with that.

"In training you've only got to watch him, he's got real quality, his movement is very, very good and we think he'll score lots of goals.

"Unfortunately he's going away for another two weeks in November, but we knew that when we bought him so we have to accept it."

Asked about his side's overall performance, Pulis said: "As the game went on we got a grip of it, we were disappointed at half-time not to come in [with the lead].

"The quality of our play going forward was very good at times. I thought we deserved to win the game."