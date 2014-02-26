Pulis backs Speroni for World Cup spot

Speroni has made 332 appearances for Palace in nearly a decade at Selhurst Park, keeping 94 clean sheets in that time.

The 34-year-old has been in fine form in recent weeks, with some hinting that he could be a surprise selection in Alejandro Sabella's squad to travel to Brazil.

Speroni's regular game time in the Premier League could count in his favour, with current Argentina number one Sergio Romero having made just four appearances for Monaco this season, and none in Ligue 1.

Despite having no previous experience on the international stage, Pulis has hailed his keeper's performances this term and would be delighted to see that result in recognition from Sabella.

"Julian has been very good this year for us but I'm not going to tell another manager who he should pick and who he shouldn't pick," Pulis told The Croydon Advertiser.

"He'll understand his players better than I will of course.

"It would be lovely if Julian could (go to the World Cup) and we'd be really, really pleased for him."