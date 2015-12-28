Pulis: Berahino lucky to be on bench

West Brom boss Tony Pulis says Saido Berahino should consider himself lucky to be on the bench for Monday's game with Newcastle United.

Pulis described the 22-year-old as "a big disappointment" this season after the way he has failed to sustain any form since his proposed transfer to Tottenham fell through in August.

Berahino, who played 29 minutes of the 1-0 Boxing Day defeat to Swansea City, has been named among the substitutes to face Steve McClaren's side and Pulis hinted at a further problem with the striker behind the scenes in recent days.

"With Saido, I'm an experienced manager and there's lots of things that go on at a football club that determines whether people should be in the team or whether they shouldn't be in the team," he told Sky Sports.

"Saido's lucky to be on the bench, never mind starting. There's things that go on at football clubs that people don't see and don't realise. He's a smashing kid, but let's himself down at times. [But] there's no problem, it's been sorted out."

Berahino has scored just three Premier League goals this season.