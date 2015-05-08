Pulis defends Carver over 'best coach' claims

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has defended Newcastle United boss John Carver over his claims he is "the best coach in the Premier League".

Pulis' men travel to St James' Park to take on a Newcastle side that sits just two points above the relegation zone following a run of eight consecutive defeats.

Carver's outlandish statement amid Newcastle's predicament has unsurprisingly raised eyebrows.

But speaking at his pre-match press conference, Pulis said: "John finds himself in a very, very difficult situation and what he said was how he saw it in his own mind.

"We have all got that self-confidence. It's important that John shows that.

"When he took over most people probably thought they were safe full-stop and they have just got dragged into it.

"The big thing about football is that you should never ever take anything for granted. As soon as you do it turns around and kicks you up the backside.

"If he said anything different it could be seen as being detrimental because he's in charge. He's leading from the front and you have to show that. It's a very tough situation.

"But what you have to remember is that all managers down there are under the cosh."

West Brom, who are seven points above the bottom three, appear safe from the relegation. But Pulis insists his side's effort will not drop.

He added: "We have a responsibility to ourselves and everybody in the league that we go out there and give it our best and if that's not good enough then at least we have given our best."