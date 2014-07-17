Pulis delighted with Palace preparations

Pulis, who helped steer the club to safety following his appointment in November, saw Palace pick up a resounding 13-1 win over Austrian side GAK Graz on Wednesday.

Stephen Dobbie scored four times to help Palace round off their training camp in Austria with a positive result ahead of their United States tour.

Pulis' men face Columbus Crew on Tuesday with the Welshman delighted at how his squad have approached their preparations.

"They've worked hard this week - their attitude and approach to the work that we've put in front of them has been absolutely first class, so it's nice that they've gone out there and not messed around," he told the club's official website.

"They've got their heads down and they've done it properly, which you'd expect from this group."

While Palace will likely face much tougher tests in the USA from the likes of Philadelphia Union and Richmond Kickers, Pulis added fitness is all that counts at this stage.

"We'll have three tough games over there [and] the conditions will be very difficult as well - it will be very hot and very humid," he continued.

"So again I won't be too worried about results, just giving the players 90 minutes and getting that fitness into them as much as anything else."