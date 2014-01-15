Pulis: Dobbie could have Crystal Palace future

Dobbie has spent the majority of the campaign on loan at Championship outfit Blackpool after falling out of favour at Selhurst Park.

The 31-year-old is reportedly attracting interest from several suitors in the second tier of English football, with Millwall - who are managed by former Palace boss Ian Holloway - rumoured to be interested in his services.

Pulis has been impressed with Dobbie's application since he returned from Blackpool, though, and admits he may still have a role to play at Palace.

Speaking to the Croydon Advertiser, he said: "Stephen has been smashing and I've been really pleased with his attitude.

"He wants to play, he wants to get out - Dobbs is a footballer. He is pretty old-fashioned in some respects. He's a footballer who wants to play football, which obviously helps.

"We'll see what happens with him but I've been really pleased with him.

"He's a good player and I've been impressed with him in training. Every week he wants to be involved in the game."

Palace have slipped back to the bottom of the Premier League after a run of just one victory in their last six top-flight outings, and Pulis will hope to return to winning ways against his former club Stoke City on Saturday.