Pulis enjoys taking revenge on Everton

Tony Pulis was delighted to have got one over on Everton as a resolute rearguard display secured West Brom a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

Albion threw away a two-goal lead earlier in the Premier League campaign at The Hawthorns as Everton secured a 3-2 win, a result that left Pulis frustrated.

The Welshman's side got their revenge at Goodison Park, though, as Salomon Rondon scored the only goal with Albion's only shot from their solitary corner.

However, that mattered little to Pulis as his side ended their five-game winless league run.

At his post-match media conference, the Albion boss said: "It's nice to do what we've done to Everton because at our place earlier in the season we were 2-0 up with only 12 minutes to go and they got three goals and beat us 3-2.

"I thought we played really well that day and was absolutely pig sick, so to come here and do the same to them, it's really nice.

"We were resilient, I thought we defended for our lives, which we had to, but the most important thing was the players and the energy levels they showed.

"Everton have had a free week, they had a great result against Stoke [City], I think they’ve got a top-five squad in the Premier League. You have a look at the players on the bench never mind starting on the pitch.

"So to come here and get a result is fantastic, [especially] considering we played Peterborough [United] for 120 minutes and penalties [in the FA Cup on Wednesday]."