Pulis eyes permanent Palace deal for Ince

The winger has been on loan from Blackpool since January, but has been limited to just four starts since his arrival, with Jason Puncheon and Yannick Bolasie regularly selected ahead of him.

However, Pulis is keen to tie the 22-year-old down to a permanent deal and has predicted he has a bright future.

"He's one that we'll look at once things are done (at the end of the season)," Pulis is quoted as saying in the British press. "I'd love to sit down and get something done with him because I think he's a top player.

"Tom has been absolutely fantastic. Tom Ince will be a top Premier League player, without a shadow of a doubt. He's got all the attributes and everything else.

"The unfortunate thing is that in the position Tom plays, Puncheon has been outstanding, Bolasie's been outstanding. So it's been very, very difficult to get him into those positions, and the one who's played behind has been (Marouane) Chamakh, who has been one of the players of the season.

"It's not gone to plan in respect of him playing every game but his attitude - he's a credit to his parents and he's been fabulous."