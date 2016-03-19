Pulis frustrated by limp West Brom

Tony Pulis was disappointed to see West Brom's four-game unbeaten run in the Premier League come to an end in a limp 1-0 defeat against relegation-threatened Norwich City.

West Brom have won three of their last four top-flight outings, including victories away at Everton and at home to Manchester United two weeks ago.

However, Pulis' team failed to register a shot on target as Robbie Brady's strike earned Norwich three points at The Hawthorns.

"It was a really poor game. Apart from [Stephane] Sessegnon's chance in the first half, we didn't do anything – but I didn't think they did too," said the Albion boss.

"I said to them at half-time that sometimes you just have to grind results out, it just seemed one of those games.

"The one thing we wanted to do was keep a clean sheet and within six minutes we had people putting others in trouble.

"Their goal was such a poor goal. They got the break, but it should never have got to where it got to.

"We've played so well over the last month or so, and to put in a performance like that is disappointing.

"We've just had two weeks off and now we've got another two weeks off, maybe they need a break.

"I have to say, this week they've trained as well as they have since I've been here. They've been really bright and really sharp.

"But it shows Monday to Friday means nothing and it's Saturday that counts."