Pulis has no fears over potential West Brom sale

Peace is said to be looking for an investor to pay between £150-200 million to purchase the Midlands outfit, but Pulis is more concerned about on-field matters for the time being.

"I'm paid at the football club to get results on the pitch, that's my job and responsibility," Pulis said.

"One thing I will say, and I've only been here a short time, if he [Peace] is going to sell it then he will sell it to people who want to invest in the club.

"I don't think he wants anybody coming in who are not going to invest in the club, he's made that clear to me.

"That's the main point he's made to me. The fact he's put it up for sale and everybody knows now if someone comes in and he does a deal I would imagine there will be bolt ons to invest in the club.

"At the end of the season if they change ownership then obviously you have to sit down and speak to the people, that's very, very relevant to me.

"But I think that Jeremy is a massive West Bromwich Albion supporter, he's been here a long time and he's done a lot of very, very good things for this football club, so I don't think he wants to see his legacy blown away."