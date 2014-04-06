Pulis heaps praise on Ledley

Ledley was signed on the final day of the January transfer window and was instrumental in Palace's 3-0 win at Cardiff City on Saturday.

The victory moved the London club up to 14th in the Premier League, seven points clear of the relegation zone, with Ledley setting up the first of two goals for Jason Puncheon before scoring himself against his former team.

And former Stoke City boss Pulis was quick to highlight the display of the Wales international.

"I thought Ledley was fantastic," Pulis said.

"He has brought a little bit of class, he has got a fantastic attitude, his work-rate suits what I want as a manager and his ability is absolutely first class."

But, despite the victory, Pulis knows that his side still need to pick up points in order to secure their Premier League status for next season.

"I am very, very conscious that we haven't got to that stage yet where we can say we've stayed up," Pulis added. "We still have a lot of work to do.

"We've got six games to go to get the points that we need. We are still not safe, we still need points, so next Saturday's game against Aston Villa is a massive game for us."