Pulis: Leicester fans should be proud

Tony Pulis hailed the effort put in by West Brom in their 2-2 draw against a Leicester City side he hopes can complete a phenomenal Premier League title triumph.

Craig Gardner's stunning free-kick early in the second half earned a share of the spoils for Albion, who led through Salomon Rondon before midfield duo Danny Drinkwater and Andy King had Leicester in the ascendancy at the break.

Leaders Leicester pressed West Brom back in search of an elusive winner and they will lose top spot to Tottenham if Mauricio Pochettino's men win the London derby at West Ham on Wednesday.

Either way, they have a firm admirer in West Brom boss Pulis.

"It's a hard earned point without a question of a doubt," he told Sky Sports.

"They are an old fashioned team in the way they play, they have great enthusiasm and they get crosses in the box. Every fan of this team [Leicester] should be proud of this club as they gave it everything.

"But we've done well, we worked hard. We knew it would be tough, the second game in four days away from home is very tough in the Premier League. To put the effort in we have today is first class.

"I hope Leicester win the league. Nottingham Forest, when they won the league under Brian Clough were rank outsiders; if Leicester do it it's an even bigger achievement.

"The gap [in resources between Champions League clubs and the rest of the Premier League] is enormous and I'd love to see them do it."

Pulis was also ready to enjoy a laugh at the expense of Leicester defender Robert Huth, the towering German who played under him at Stoke City but was brushed aside by Rondon before the West Brom striker slotted home the opening goal.

"I can't wait to see Huthy later, he got banged out of the way and that doesn't happen very often," he added.