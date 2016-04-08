Pulis in no hurry to sign new contract at West Brom

Tony Pulis says he is in no hurry to sign a new contract at West Brom.

Pulis has all but ensured West Brom's Premier League status for another year, the Midlands club are 13 points clear of the relegation zone in 11th.

The 58-year-old's contract at The Hawthorns expires at the end of the 2016-17 season, but the former Crystal Palace boss is keen to finish the season impressively before discussing his future with club chairman Jeremy Peace.

"Let me speak to Jeremy," Pulis said. "I think the most important thing is we try to finish the season as well and as strong as we possibly can and then I'll sit down with Jeremy.

"I've still got a year left so there's no rush.

"I prefer to sit with Jeremy and have a nice glass of wine and a bite to eat, whether it's on the south coast or where Jeremy is in London, or in Jersey.

"At the end of the season I'll sit down with Jeremy and we'll talk.

"We'll talk about the season and we'll talk about the future, that's what I've done for years now.

"There's been no discussions about contracts or anything [yet]."