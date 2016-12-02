Pulis not letting court decision tarnish Palace memories

West Brom boss Tony Pulis vowed to not let the recent High Court decision ordering him to pay Crystal Palace £3.77million tarnish his "great" memories of the club.

Pulis was found to have deceived a Premier League managers' arbitration tribunal relating to a £2m bonus that was to be paid to him on the condition he saved Palace from Premier League relegation and was still employed by the club on August 31, 2014.

The manager allegedly requested – and was paid – the figure two weeks earlier than initially agreed, before then handing in his resignation to Palace a day later.

Despite losing his appeal and being ordered to pay almost £4m back to Palace, Pulis is adamant he is innocent of any wrongdoing and will one day look to ensure the truth comes out, but he accepted now was not the time for such comments.

"Obviously I've got to bite my tongue a little bit at the moment," he said on Friday ahead of Saturday's visit of Watford.

"I'm really disappointed with the outcome and strenuously deny what has been said. But it's been done.

"I have to move on and we have to move on. I had 10 fantastic months at Crystal Palace.

"The first game I went and watched was at Hull when they had three points from 11 games and then that season we finished 11th in the league.

"It was a fantastic achievement, the players were brilliant, the supporters were fantastic. They're great memories for me and nothing will take that away from me.

"But I've got to move on. I've got a massive job here, a job I'm enjoying, we're flying at the moment, we've had a real good run.

"There's plenty of confidence at the moment, the supporters are enjoying it, which is really good as well. That's important.

"I can't say too much. I've been advised by lawyers not to say too much at this present moment, but there will come a time."