Pulis pleased to see West Brom progress in the FA Cup

West Brom manager Tony Pulis felt his side fully deserved their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup after coming through a tricky replay against Bristol City.

Salomon Rondon scoring the game's only goal shortly after half-time and, despite the Championship side pushing hard for an equaliser in the closing stages, the visitors held on for a 1-0 victory at Ashton Gate Stadium.

The result means West Brom will play against lower league opposition in the next round of the competition, hosting League One club Peterborough United.

"I thought generally we controlled the game," Pulis told the club's official website.

"We knew it was going to be difficult, and it was difficult. But I think the best team won tonight, and deserved to win."

Pulis also praised the travelling supporters who made the journey to Bristol on a Tuesday night.

It was a third away trip on the spin for West Brom after playing at Chelsea and Southampton in the Premier League.

"The away support at this club is wonderful. For the supporters to come to three away games on the bounce, it is just fantastic," the Welshman added.

"I would like to personally thank them - they make such a difference

"Win, lose or draw, whether we've done well or not so well, they've really got behind the lads. They are a credit to the football club."