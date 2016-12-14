Pulis praises West Brom resolve as Rondon hat-trick seals 100th Premier League win

West Brom manager Tony Pulis was full of praise for his side's dominant second-half display after Salomon Rondon's devastating 13-minute hat-trick secured a 3-1 win over Swansea City - the club's 100th Premier League victory.

Rondon squandered the best chance of a tepid first-half at the Hawthorns, but was on hand to become only the second player in Premier League history to score a trio of headers early in the second half.

And although Wayne Routledge netted late on for the visitors, Pulis' side were comfortable as they eased to a third succesive home win, lifting them back into the top seven ahead of their clash with Manchester United next time out.

"They were three fantastic headers. We're pleased for Rondon and the group. We really had to dig deep and oil the engine," Pulis told BBC Sport.

"We played 24 hours later than Swansea did and, in the first half, we looked laboured.

"I thought in the first 20 minutes of the second half - that's where the game was won and we played like we can play.

"We said a few things at half-time and sometimes you have to say a few things. It was more to do with the fact we had to step up.

"The main players in the team stepped it up, and that was the important thing for us.

"We move on. We've got an unbelievably hard game next."