Pulis proud of battling West Brom

Tony Pulis praised West Brom's battling spirit as they claimed their first point of the Premier League season against Watford on Saturday.

After losing their opening game 3-0 against Manchester City, Albion kept a clean sheet at Vicarage Road despite surrendering large amounts of possession to their hosts.

Watford were unable to convert that into goals, though, and Pulis' side could have snatched all three points had Saido Berahino converted a late chance from Gareth McAuley's knock-down.

"We knew it was going to be tough and it was; they [Watford] didn't disappoint us," Pulis said.

"The lads worked very hard. We've got to get more out of them, but that'll come, we were much more resolute than we were the other night [against City].

"We looked stronger in the second half, we were definitely off the pace in the first half in lots of ways.

"We pushed up an extra 10 yards and gave them much more of a game second half."