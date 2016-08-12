Pulis rejects exit talk despite transfer troubles

West Brom boss Tony Pulis insists he will not quit despite the club's lack of activity in the transfer market.

Pulis has just a year left on his contract, and has been disappointed as the Baggies have signed only winger Matt Phillips ahead of the new Premier League season starting this weekend.

However, the manager has told the media his players are also waiting for movement, and claimed he will not resign amid teething problems with West Brom's new Chinese owners.

"It's not a case of walking out," he said ahead of his side's trip to Crystal Palace. "My aim is to get five players in that will make a difference.

"I think players are also sitting there waiting for new players to come in. They are the most important people at the club and they have been waiting to see new faces.

"What if [owner Guochuan Lai] sacks me? I don't know what the situation is going to be. It remains to be seen.

"I've got a job to do and a year left and I'm determined to bring these players in. I wouldn't walk, no."

West Brom finished 14th last term, six points clear of relegation, but ended the campaign on a nine-match winless run.

They begin the new season away to Pulis' former club Crystal Palace on Saturday.